Tiny Masters of TodayFormed 2005
Tiny Masters of Today
2005
Tiny Masters of Today Biography (Wikipedia)
Tiny Masters of Today are an American indie punk rock band, consisting of siblings Ivan (born February 21, 1994) and Ada (born March 4, 1996) and their friend Jackson Pollis. All members are from Brooklyn, New York.
Tiny Masters of Today Tracks
Stickin It To The Man
Real Good
Real Good (Pick N Mix Contender)
Abercrombie Zombie
Pop Chart
Skeletons
Pop Chart (Pick n Mix Contender)
