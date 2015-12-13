Mark Alan Lowry (born June 24, 1958) is an American Christian singer, comedian, and songwriter. He is best known for co-writing the song "Mary, Did You Know?" and being a member of the Gaither Vocal Band from 1988 to 2001, and 2009 to 2013, along with Michael English, David Phelps and Bill Gaither. Lowry has recorded twelve albums, both music and comedy.