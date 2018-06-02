Dror FeilerBorn 31 August 1951
Dror Feiler
Dror Feiler Biography (Wikipedia)
Dror Elimelech Feiler (Hebrew: דרור אלימלך פיילר; born 31 August 1951) is an Israeli-born Swedish musician, artist and left-wing activist. He is married to the artist Gunilla Sköld-Feiler.
Dror Feiler Tracks
Tikkun Ulam
Dror Feiler
Tikkun Ulam
Tikkun Ulam
Past BBC Events
Tectonics 2018: Dror Feiler and the BBC SSO
Glasgow City Halls
2018-05-05T07:18:00
5
May
2018
Tectonics 2018: Dror Feiler and the BBC SSO
Glasgow City Halls
