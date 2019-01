Anna Caterina Antonacci (born 5 April 1961) is an Italian soprano known for roles in the bel canto and Baroque repertories. She performed as a mezzo-soprano for several years, particularly performing the Rossini canon[citation needed]. Antonacci studied in Bologna and made her debut as Rosina in 1986 at Arezzo. She was profiled at length by The New York Times in March 2012.