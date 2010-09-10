Larry Klein (born 1956) is an American musician, songwriter, record producer, and head of Strange Cargo, an imprint with Universal Music Group.

Klein began his career as a bassist, playing with jazz artists Willie Bobo and Freddie Hubbard. He went on to perform with other jazz artists such as Carmen McRae, Joe Henderson, Bobby Hutcherson, Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock, Bobby McFerrin, and Dianne Reeves. As a bass player he has worked with artists such as Bob Dylan, Robbie Robertson, Peter Gabriel, Don Henley, Lindsey Buckingham, and Randy Newman.

Klein has produced albums for musicians such as Joni Mitchell, Herbie Hancock, Shawn Colvin, Madeleine Peyroux, Melody Gardot and Tracy Chapman. Klein has won Grammys for his work on Mitchell's Turbulent Indigo and Both Sides Now; and Hancock's River: The Joni Letters.