Iasos (born 1947 in Greece), an American resident since 1951, he is a new age musician living in the San Francisco Bay Area of California. He is one of the earliest creators of the "new age" genre. His company, Inter-Dimensional Music, is based in Sausalito, California. The psychology department at Plymouth State College rated his Angelic Music album as being closest to the music heard by people who have had Near-death experiences. The Buddhist philosopher Alan Watts has said "Iasos is doing the classical music of the New Age." Guitarist Lee Underwood has said "Angelic Music...perhaps exemplif(ies) the best this genre has to offer."