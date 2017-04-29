Stan RoderickBorn 1919. Died 26 March 1994
Stan Roderick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1919
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c54f0616-c92a-41a3-a261-09bbad395811
Stan Roderick Tracks
Sort by
All Night Long (1961): Overture
Philip Green
All Night Long (1961): Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
All Night Long (1961): Overture
Last played on
Darktown Strutter's Ball
Benny Daniels, Stan Roderick, Jack Bentley, Al Thomas, Joe Crossman, Billy Ternent, Lew Stevenson, Woolf Phillips, Stanley Howard, Leslie Gilbert, Jack Hylton with Coleman Hawkins, Freddy Schweitzer, Billy Hill, Bruce Trent, George Swift & Hylton, Jack Orch feat..Coleman Hawkins
Darktown Strutter's Ball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Darktown Strutter's Ball
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist