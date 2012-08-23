Super8 & TabFormed 2005
Super8 & Tab
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c54d9d94-e94f-4d8d-850d-1c314bd4ee15
Super8 & Tab Biography (Wikipedia)
Super8 and Tab are a Finnish trance music duo of producers and DJs from Finland named Miika Eloranta (Super8) and Janne Mansnerus (DJ Tab). They recorded music as individual musicians until they officially decided to team up in 2005 after collaborating on their singles, "First Aid" and "Helsinki Scorchin'."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Super8 & Tab Tracks
Sort by
Fiesta (Original Mix)
Super8 & Tab
Fiesta (Original Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fiesta (Original Mix)
Last played on
Slow To Learn (Maor Levi Club Mix) (feat. Jan Burton)
Super8 & Tab
Slow To Learn (Maor Levi Club Mix) (feat. Jan Burton)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mercy feat Jan Burton (Alex Kunnari Remix)
Super8 & Tab
Mercy feat Jan Burton (Alex Kunnari Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mercy feat Jan Burton (Alex Kunnari Remix)
Last played on
My Enemy
Super8 & Tab
My Enemy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Enemy
Last played on
Black Is The New Yellow
Super8 & Tab
Black Is The New Yellow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Is The New Yellow
Last played on
Upcoming Events
29
Mar
2019
Super8 & Tab
Ministry of Sound, London, UK
Back to artist