DJ Dado (born Flavio Daddato, 6 January 1967) is an Italian disc jockey and record producer who is mostly known for his remix of Mark Snow's theme for X-Files, and for covering Giorgio Moroder's "The Legend Of Babel". He produced dream trance and italo dance music between 1994 and 2004, and has done many remixes for other artists such as Boy George, Jean-Michel Jarre, and Italian singer Alexia.
