LoomAlternative Rock, UK. Formed 2013
Loom
2013
Loom Biography (Wikipedia)
Loom (often styled as LOOM) is an English rock band formed in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire in 2012 and based in London. The band consists of vocalist Tarik Badwan, lead guitarist Joshua Fitzgerald, rhythm guitarist Matt Marsh, bassist Harry Badwan (Tarik's brother), and drummer Samuel Lister. Harry Badwan and Lister joined the band in 2015.
Tarik Badwan has been called "the angriest man to stalk a stage in ages and the owner of the best death stare [sic: in] London." He is commonly noted as having a malevolent stage presence: staring, jumping into the crowd, and other confrontational mischief.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Loom Tracks
Lice
Loom
Lice
Lice
Last played on
