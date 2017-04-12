Loom (often styled as LOOM) is an English rock band formed in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire in 2012 and based in London. The band consists of vocalist Tarik Badwan, lead guitarist Joshua Fitzgerald, rhythm guitarist Matt Marsh, bassist Harry Badwan (Tarik's brother), and drummer Samuel Lister. Harry Badwan and Lister joined the band in 2015.

Tarik Badwan has been called "the angriest man to stalk a stage in ages and the owner of the best death stare [sic: in] London." He is commonly noted as having a malevolent stage presence: staring, jumping into the crowd, and other confrontational mischief.