Andrew ShoreBorn 30 September 1952
Andrew Shore
1952-09-30
Andrew Shore Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Shore, (born 30 September 1952) is an English operatic baritone.
Andrew Shore Tracks
La Forza del Destino (The Force of Destiny) - Act IV
Giuseppe Verdi
link
The Marriage of Figaro - Act 3
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
link
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 60: Mozart – The Marriage of Figaro
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-28T07:50:01
28
Aug
2012
Proms 2003: Prom 63
Royal Albert Hall
2003-09-06T07:50:01
6
Sep
2003
Proms 2000: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-22T07:50:01
22
Aug
2000
Proms 1995: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
1995-08-28T07:50:01
28
Aug
1995
