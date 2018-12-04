Moore Moss RutterFormed 2009
Moore Moss Rutter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c5441aa0-71a5-428b-8393-c1969624ec61
Moore Moss Rutter Biography (Wikipedia)
Moore Moss Rutter is a contemporary folk music trio formed in the UK in 2009. The group consists of Tom Moore (violin), Archie Churchill-Moss (Melodeon) and Jack Rutter (guitar/vocals). Their material is often developed from traditional English folk tunes and pieces of their own composition, which are heavily arranged. They incorporate folk music, 20th-century classical music, jazz and elements of bluegrass.
Moore Moss Rutter Tracks
Wait for the Waggon
Moore Moss Rutter
Wait for the Waggon
Wait for the Waggon
Last played on
Archer Street //Somerset Safehouse
Moore Moss Rutter
Archer Street //Somerset Safehouse
Hilly Fields
Moore Moss Rutter
Hilly Fields
Hilly Fields
Last played on
St Martin's Lane
Moore Moss Rutter
St Martin's Lane
St Martin's Lane
Last played on
The Iron Bell
Moore Moss Rutter
The Iron Bell
The Iron Bell
Last played on
The Beeches
Moore Moss Rutter
The Beeches
The Beeches
Last played on
Brudestykke
Moore Moss Rutter
Brudestykke
Brudestykke
Last played on
Intrepid/Espresso
Moore Moss Rutter
Intrepid/Espresso
Intrepid/Espresso
Last played on
Archer Street
Moore Moss Rutter
Archer Street
Archer Street
Last played on
Melting/Bourree
Moore Moss Rutter
Melting/Bourree
Melting/Bourree
Last played on
Woolly & Georgey
Moore Moss Rutter
Woolly & Georgey
Woolly & Georgey
Last played on
Year Turns Round
Moore Moss Rutter
Year Turns Round
Year Turns Round
Last played on
Mrs Foster's Fudge
Moore Moss Rutter
Mrs Foster's Fudge
Mrs Foster's Fudge
Last played on
Woolly And Georgey / Portsmouth
Moore Moss Rutter
Woolly And Georgey / Portsmouth
Woolly And Georgey / Portsmouth
Last played on
Six Weeks
Moore Moss Rutter
Six Weeks
Six Weeks
Last played on
Valse Sainte
Moore Moss Rutter
Valse Sainte
Valse Sainte
Last played on
Jenny Pluck Pears
Moore Moss Rutter
Jenny Pluck Pears
Jenny Pluck Pears
Last played on
The Reed Cutter's Daughter
Moore Moss Rutter
The Reed Cutter's Daughter
The Reed Cutter's Daughter
Last played on
King Of The Pond / Wootton Hill
Moore Moss Rutter
King Of The Pond / Wootton Hill
King Of The Pond / Wootton Hill
Last played on
William Taylor's Tabletop Hornpipe
Moore Moss Rutter
William Taylor's Tabletop Hornpipe
wootton Hill
Moore Moss Rutter
wootton Hill
wootton Hill
Last played on
William Taylor's Tabletop Hornpipe/ Savage Hornpipe
Moore Moss Rutter
William Taylor's Tabletop Hornpipe/ Savage Hornpipe
The Scorpion
Moore Moss Rutter
The Scorpion
The Scorpion
Last played on
Upcoming Events
28
Apr
2019
Moore Moss Rutter
The Slaughtered Lamb, London, UK
Back to artist