Moore Moss Rutter is a contemporary folk music trio formed in the UK in 2009. The group consists of Tom Moore (violin), Archie Churchill-Moss (Melodeon) and Jack Rutter (guitar/vocals). Their material is often developed from traditional English folk tunes and pieces of their own composition, which are heavily arranged. They incorporate folk music, 20th-century classical music, jazz and elements of bluegrass.

