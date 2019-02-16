Matthew MarsdenBorn 3 March 1973
Matthew Marsden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973-03-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c543f1c2-a61b-4973-acae-5895c76a6e87
Matthew Marsden Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew David Marsden (born 3 March 1973) is an English actor, producer, singer and model. He has appeared in films such as Helen of Troy, Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid, Tamara, Resident Evil: Extinction, Rambo, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and Atlas Shrugged.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Matthew Marsden Tracks
Sort by
The Heart's Lone Desire (Radio Edit)
Matthew Marsden
The Heart's Lone Desire (Radio Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Heart's Lone Desire (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Matthew Marsden Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist