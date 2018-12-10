Kauno valstybinis chorasFormed 1969
Kauno valstybinis choras
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c543631d-a131-47a5-a754-8f610f18f4a7
Kauno valstybinis choras Biography (Wikipedia)
The Kaunas State Choir is a professional choir based in Kaunas, Lithuania, founded in October 1969 by professor of the Lithuanian Academy of Music and Theatre Petras Bingelis. The choir is noted for its collaboration with violinist and conductor Yehudi Menuhin. It has also toured internationally with productions of Handel's Messiah.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kauno valstybinis choras Tracks
Sort by
Requiem
Česlovas Sasnauskas
Requiem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Requiem
Singer
Conductor
Last played on
Rigoletto, act ii: Cortigiani, vil razza dannata
Giuseppe Verdi
Rigoletto, act ii: Cortigiani, vil razza dannata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Rigoletto, act ii: Cortigiani, vil razza dannata
Last played on
Caligaverunt mei oculi (My eyes are blinded by tears), motet
Juozas Naujalis
Caligaverunt mei oculi (My eyes are blinded by tears), motet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caligaverunt mei oculi (My eyes are blinded by tears), motet
Conductor
Last played on
De Profundis (cantata)
Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis
De Profundis (cantata)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
De Profundis (cantata)
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist