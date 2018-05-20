Dando ShaftFormed 1968
Dando Shaft
1968
Dando Shaft Biography (Wikipedia)
Dando Shaft is the name of a short-lived psychedelic/progressive folk and folk jazz band that was primarily active in the early 1970s. The band has attracted a measure of attention from recent compilation releases and Dando Shaft is today known primarily as one of the major influences on the progressive stream of the 1960s folk revival.
Dando Shaft Tracks
Rain
Dando Shaft
link
Thruxton Flute
Dando Shaft
link
End Of The Game
Dando Shaft
link
Cold Winf
Dando Shaft
link
Coming Home To Me
Dando Shaft
link
In The Country
Dando Shaft
link
