Sante "Santos" Pucello (born 1971, Frosinone, Italy) is an Italian DJ and musician. In 1992, he started making music with his friend, and he recorded his first record two years later.
In 1995, Mantra Vibes released his track "The Piano". In 2001, "Camels" peaked at #9 in the UK Singles Chart, following support from Pete Tong, Annie Nightingale, Judge Jules and Basement Jaxx. Soon after, his first album, R U Shakadelic? was released.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
