2Baba2Face Idibia. Born 18 September 1976
2Baba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976-09-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c53f316f-fc07-4d41-9314-80fc4d6b071f
2Baba Biography (Wikipedia)
Innocent Ujah Idibia (born in Shomolu, Lagos State, Nigeria), known by his stage name 2Baba, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, record producer and entrepreneur. Prior to July 2014, he went by the stage name 2face Idibia. He is one of the most decorated and successful Afro pop artists in Africa, and is also one of the most bankable artists in Africa.
2Baba has received one MTV Europe Music Award, one World Music Award, five Headies Awards (Hip-hop award), four Channel O Music Video Awards and one BET award for his musical work, four MTV Africa Music Awards, one MOBO award, one KORA award, and numerous additional nominations.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
2Baba Tracks
Sort by
Oyi
2Baba
Oyi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oyi
Last played on
Oyi
2Baba
Oyi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oyi
Last played on
African Queen
2Baba
African Queen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
African Queen
Last played on
See Me So
2Baba
See Me So
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
See Me So
Last played on
Keep On Rocking
2Baba
Keep On Rocking
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep On Rocking
Last played on
Street Credibility (feat. 2Baba)
9ice
Street Credibility (feat. 2Baba)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Street Credibility (feat. 2Baba)
Last played on
True Love
2Baba
True Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
True Love
Last played on
Only Me
2Baba
Only Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only Me
Last played on
If Love Is A Crime
2Baba
If Love Is A Crime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If Love Is A Crime
Last played on
Ole
2Baba
Ole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ole
Last played on
Omo Tosan vs Tonight (Best You Ever Had)
2Baba
Omo Tosan vs Tonight (Best You Ever Had)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023cxqn.jpglink
Omo Tosan vs Tonight (Best You Ever Had)
Last played on
For Instance vs I Wonder
2face Idibia Vs Kanye West
For Instance vs I Wonder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For Instance vs I Wonder
Performer
Last played on
For Instance vs I Wonder
2Baba
For Instance vs I Wonder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdy1.jpglink
For Instance vs I Wonder
Last played on
Implication
2Baba
Implication
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Implication
Last played on
Ihe Neme
2Baba
Ihe Neme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ihe Neme
Last played on
My Rainbow ft T-Pain (Hypertek Ent)
2Baba
My Rainbow ft T-Pain (Hypertek Ent)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance In The Rain
2Baba
Dance In The Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance In The Rain
Last played on
My Rainbow
2Baba
My Rainbow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Rainbow
Last played on
Chemical Reaction (Afro Beat House Mix) (feat. Moeazy)
2Baba
Chemical Reaction (Afro Beat House Mix) (feat. Moeazy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep On Rocking (Feat Lil Seal & Native)
2Baba
Keep On Rocking (Feat Lil Seal & Native)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Implication (1Xtra Live Lounge, 25 Mar 2014)
2Baba
Implication (1Xtra Live Lounge, 25 Mar 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w59q6.jpglink
African Queen (1Xtra Live Lounge, 25 Mar 2014)
2Baba
African Queen (1Xtra Live Lounge, 25 Mar 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w5c2x.jpglink
Implication (Nigeria) (Hypertek Ent)
2Baba
Implication (Nigeria) (Hypertek Ent)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: 2Face
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egdwrz
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-03-25T07:01:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01w5c2x.jpg
25
Mar
2014
Live Lounge: 2Face
BBC Broadcasting House
2Baba Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist