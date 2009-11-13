Simon Le BonSinger for Duran Duran. Born 27 October 1958
Simon Le Bon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqp1f.jpg
1958-10-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c53f2749-4c19-48fa-b99b-5f4c11297b2c
Simon Le Bon Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon John Charles Le Bon (born 27 October 1958) is an English musician, singer, songwriter and lyricist, best known as the lead singer and lyricist of the band Duran Duran and its offshoot, Arcadia. Le Bon has received three Ivor Novello Awards from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors, including the award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music.
Simon Le Bon Performances & Interviews
Simon Le Bon Tracks
The 59th Street Bridge Song
Simon Le Bon
The 59th Street Bridge Song
