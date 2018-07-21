The BobsFormed 1981
1981
The Bobs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bobs were an a cappella vocal group founded in San Francisco, California in the early 1980s. They moved to Seattle, Washington and were active recording and touring throughout the United States, Canada and Europe until their farewell show at the Barns at Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA, on October 21, 2017.
Bird On A Wire
First There Is A Mountain
Tan yn fy mola
Ring Of Fire
I hate the beach boys
Smotiau
