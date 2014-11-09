John McCraePoet. Born 30 November 1872. Died 28 January 1918
John McCrae
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1872-11-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c53b8ef1-8d5c-4e8e-8620-b31d0d7204bd
John McCrae Biography (Wikipedia)
Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, MD (November 30, 1872 – January 28, 1918) was a Canadian poet, physician, author, artist and soldier during World War I, and a surgeon during the Second Battle of Ypres, in Belgium. He is best known for writing the famous war memorial poem "In Flanders Fields". McCrae died of pneumonia near the end of the war.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John McCrae Tracks
Sort by
IN FLANDERS FIELDS
John McCrae
IN FLANDERS FIELDS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
IN FLANDERS FIELDS
Performer
Last played on
John McCrae Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist