Holly Herndon (born 1980) is an American composer, musician, and sound artist based in San Francisco, California. She is currently a doctoral student at Stanford University studying composition. Her music is primarily computer-based and often uses the visual programming language Max/MSP to create custom instruments and vocal processes. She has released music on the labels RVNG Intl. and 4AD. Her most recent full-length album Platform was released on May 19, 2015.
Holly Herndon: Making Music With Computers
2015-05-31T08:29:00.000Z
Electronic musician and computing student Holly Herndon talks about making music on computers.
Holly Herndon: Untitled Sound Art
2014-11-30T10:48:00.000Z
Musician and artist Holly Herndon was given 2 hours to make an original piece of sound art from bits left on Mary Anne Hobbs' cutting room floor. This is what she came up with ...
Spawn (feat. Spawn)
Holly Herndon
Spawn (feat. Spawn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dwf29.jpglink
Spawn (feat. Spawn)
Last played on
Fade
Holly Herndon
Fade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dwf29.jpglink
Fade
Last played on
DAO (Live at Dark Matter, Manchester International Festival)
Holly Herndon
DAO (Live at Dark Matter, Manchester International Festival)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dwf29.jpglink
Morning Sun
Holly Herndon
Morning Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057dncw.jpglink
Morning Sun
Last played on
Unequal (feat. Colin Self)
Holly Herndon
Unequal (feat. Colin Self)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dwf29.jpglink
Unequal (feat. Colin Self)
Last played on
DAO (Live at Manchester International Festival 2017)
Holly Herndon
DAO (Live at Manchester International Festival 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dwf29.jpglink
Dao
Holly Herndon
Dao
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dwf29.jpglink
Dao
Last played on
Chorus (Live at MIF)
Holly Herndon
Chorus (Live at MIF)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dwf29.jpglink
Chorus (Live at MIF)
Last played on
Chorus
Holly Herndon
Chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qz76h.jpglink
Chorus
Last played on
Breathe
Holly Herndon
Breathe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dwf29.jpglink
Breathe
Last played on
Unequal
Holly Herndon
Unequal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dwf29.jpglink
Unequal
Last played on
Lonely At the Top
Holly Herndon
Lonely At the Top
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dwf29.jpglink
Lonely At the Top
Last played on
Interference
Holly Herndon
Interference
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dwf29.jpglink
Interference
Last played on
Home
Holly Herndon
Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dwf29.jpglink
Home
Last played on
