Holly Herndon (born 1980) is an American composer, musician, and sound artist based in San Francisco, California. She is currently a doctoral student at Stanford University studying composition. Her music is primarily computer-based and often uses the visual programming language Max/MSP to create custom instruments and vocal processes. She has released music on the labels RVNG Intl. and 4AD. Her most recent full-length album Platform was released on May 19, 2015.