Dúo Dinámico (Dynamic Duo in English) is a Spanish musical duo, which was very popular in Spain in the 1960s. It is formed by Manuel de la Calva and Ramón Arcusa, singers, songwriters, record producers and actors. They were the main precursors of pop music in Spain.

Manolo and Ramón met when they were 16 years old, working as aeronautical engineering apprentices. The duo officially formed on 28 December 1958 in Barcelona. Their first performance before a live audience was on Radio Barcelona; they wanted to be called The Dynamic Boys, but the show host, Enrique Fernández, said he did not speak English and introduced them as Dúo Dinámico, a name the musicians accepted. After that came more radio performances and a contract to sing at La Masía, a famous restaurant in Barcelona, all while they still worked as engineers. Finally, in the summer of 1959 they quit their day jobs to dedicate themselves to their nascent music career.

They recorded their first EP in the fall of 1959, and it was a sales success. From then on, their ascent was spectacular, and they frequently topped the Spanish charts throughout the 60's with hits like "Quince años tiene mi amor", "Quisiera ser", "Perdóname", "Bailando el twist", "Mari Carmen", "Esos ojitos negros", "Amor de verano" or "Mi chica de ayer". They also starred in four films. Their popularity among Spanish music fans was comparable, if not superior, to the one achieved by The Beatles.