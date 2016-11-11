GoldieUK jungle, drum & bass artist Clifford Joseph Price. Born 19 September 1965
Goldie Biography (Wikipedia)
Clifford Joseph Price, MBE (born 19 September 1965), better known by his stage name Goldie, is an English musician, DJ, visual artist and actor from Walsall, United Kingdom.
Initially gaining exposure for his work as a graffiti artist, Goldie became well known for his pioneering role in the 1990s UK jungle, drum and bass and breakbeat hardcore scene. He released a variety of singles under the pseudonym Rufige Kru and co-founded the label Metalheadz. He would later release several albums under his own name, including the 1995 album Timeless, which entered the UK charts at number 7.
Goldie's acting credits include the 1999 James Bond film The World Is Not Enough, Guy Ritchie's Snatch (2000) and the BBC soap opera EastEnders. He has also appeared in a number of celebrity reality television shows, including Celebrity Big Brother 2 (UK), Strictly Come Dancing, Come Dine with Me and Maestro.
- Goldiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068b2d9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068b2d9.jpg2018-06-27T22:59:00.000ZRave's legendary journeyman opens Belfast's Main Stage.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p069zkkq
Goldie
- Goldie: Key of Life Interview with Mary Annehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d7my8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d7my8.jpg2017-08-27T08:31:00.000ZThe full, brilliant interview with musician and artist Goldie.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05d7mn0
Goldie: Key of Life Interview with Mary Anne
- 'Writing letters has been a healing process for me' - Goldiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d7nlt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d7nlt.jpg2017-08-27T08:10:00.000ZMusician and artist Goldie on why we should all write more letters...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05d7ngv
'Writing letters has been a healing process for me' - Goldie
- 'I played 'Mother' to my mum in her coffin' - Goldiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d7m1n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d7m1n.jpg2017-08-26T08:20:00.000ZMusician and artist Goldie on his relationship with his body and his music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05d7lfs
'I played 'Mother' to my mum in her coffin' - Goldie
- 'I'm painting 12 Bowie portraits' - Goldiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d7ky5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d7ky5.jpg2017-08-26T08:15:00.000ZMusician and artist Goldie opens up to us about a new painting project he is working on.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05d7kfk
'I'm painting 12 Bowie portraits' - Goldie
- Bowie and Goldie: The Making of 'Truth'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d7k1k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d7k1k.jpg2017-08-26T08:10:00.000ZMusician and artist Goldie on his experience of making 'Truth' with David Bowie, for his 1998 album 'Saturnz Return'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05d7jth
Bowie and Goldie: The Making of 'Truth'
- 'Breakbeat culture did for electronic music what Banksy did for art' - Goldiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d7jn4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d7jn4.jpg2017-08-26T07:50:00.000ZMusician and artist Goldie on the influence of his Metalheadz club night at London's Blue Note.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05d7j8r
'Breakbeat culture did for electronic music what Banksy did for art' - Goldie
- "I've got it all on VHS!" - Goldie remembers playing the Pyramid stage in 1994https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057029y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057029y.jpg2017-06-23T18:00:00.000ZThe one and only Goldie takes Annie Mac on a tour of his Glasto memories!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05700rq
"I've got it all on VHS!" - Goldie remembers playing the Pyramid stage in 1994
- "The vocal's not treated as a vocal, it's treated as an instrument" - Goldie explains the method behind his processhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056gcvs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056gcvs.jpg2017-06-20T14:27:00.000ZGoldie reveals to Radcliffe and Maconie the details behind his non-traditional production process and how not being able to read music shaped his method.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056g36p
"The vocal's not treated as a vocal, it's treated as an instrument" - Goldie explains the method behind his process
- Goldie goes in-depth with Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056gd1k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056gd1k.jpg2017-06-20T14:14:00.000ZThe pioneering musician opens up about the making of his latest release, The Journey Man.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056g0p4
Goldie goes in-depth with Radcliffe and Maconie
- How Goldie made an album in eight weekshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055bhrl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055bhrl.jpg2017-06-13T14:02:00.000ZGoldie tells Friction how he created his brand new 16-track album, The Journey Man. Clue: It did involve two years of conceptual thinking, on top of those eight weeks!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p055ss99
How Goldie made an album in eight weeks
- Goldie In Depth with DJ Targethttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wb6c3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wb6c3.jpg2017-02-28T22:00:00.000ZGoldie goes into the beginnings of drum & bass, moving to New York and the spiritual side of his life.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wb4xg
Goldie In Depth with DJ Target
- Pete Tong on the origins of ‘It’s all gone Pete Tong’https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jcyb6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jcyb6.jpg2016-11-29T21:00:00.000ZGoldie catches up with Pete to find out the story behind the famous turn of phrase.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04jcydp
Pete Tong on the origins of ‘It’s all gone Pete Tong’
- Goldie Remembers David Bowiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03fnx73.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03fnx73.jpg2016-01-16T10:33:00.000ZGoldie recalls working with David Bowie on the track 'Truth' in 1998.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03fnx7w
Goldie Remembers David Bowie
- Goldie - Hall Of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p028x76w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p028x76w.jpg2014-11-18T11:09:00.000ZOriginal Drum & Bass pioneer Goldie joins Pete live in the studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02c73l9
Goldie - Hall Of Fame
