Kay Martin and Her Body Guards was a nightclub act consisting of Kay Martin together with Jess Hotchkiss and Bill Elliot. From 1953 to 1963 their popular, often risque material received top billing in Las Vegas and Reno casinos and was in demand across the southern US.

Their six live recordings became popular adult "party" albums, often sold at the door after the live show. Their best known recording was the 1962 Christmas album "I Know What He Wants For Christmas... but I don't know how to wrap it!". Sometimes the record sleeve graphic would feature ex-model Martin but more often an anonymous model, and sometimes there was an alternative R-rated "party" version of disenrobement.