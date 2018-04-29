The DeZurik SistersFormed 17 October 1936. Disbanded 1951
The DeZurik Sisters
1936-10-17
The DeZurik Sisters Biography (Wikipedia)
The DeZurik Sisters (also known as The Cackle Sisters) were two of the first women to become stars on both the National Barn Dance and the Grand Ole Opry, largely a result of their original yodeling style.
The Arizona Yodeler
The Arizona Yodeler
I Left Her Standing There
I Left Her Standing There
I left her standing there
