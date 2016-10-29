Älgarnas trädgårdFormed 1969. Disbanded 1976
Älgarnas trädgård
1969
Älgarnas trädgård Biography (Wikipedia)
Älgarnas Trädgård were a psychedelic and progressive rock band from Sweden which is found on the Nurse With Wound list.
In 1972, they released Framtiden är ett svävande skepp, förankrat i forntiden. More recently, in 2001, archived recordings from 1974 were released under the album title Delayed.
The Arrival Of Autumn
Children Of Possibilities
There Is A Time For Everything, There Is A Time When Even Time Will Meet
