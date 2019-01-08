Sílvia Pérez Cruz (born 15 February 1983) is a Spanish singer. In 2012, she recorded her first solo album, 11 de Novembre, which was nominated for album of the year in both Spain and France. One of her compositions, "No Te Puedo Encontrar", received a Goya Award for best original song. In 2014, she released her album Granada. Both releases have been in collaboration with Raül Fernández Miró.