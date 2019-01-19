TwinkleEnglish singer-songwriter. Born 15 July 1948. Died 21 May 2015
Twinkle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-07-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c52c0ed6-1372-49a3-bd5b-34d914dd5c56
Twinkle Biography (Wikipedia)
Lynn Annette Ripley (15 July 1948 – 21 May 2015), better known by the stage name Twinkle, was an English singer-songwriter. She had chart successes in the 1960s with her best known songs, "Terry" and "Golden Lights".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Twinkle Tracks
Sort by
Golden Lights
Twinkle
Golden Lights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Golden Lights
Last played on
For Sale
Twinkle
For Sale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For Sale
Last played on
Terry
Twinkle
Terry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Terry
Last played on
What Am I Doing Here With You
Twinkle
What Am I Doing Here With You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poor Old Johnny
Twinkle
Poor Old Johnny
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poor Old Johnny
Last played on
Micky
Twinkle
Micky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Micky
Last played on
Boy of my Dreams
Twinkle
Boy of my Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boy of my Dreams
Last played on
Twinkle Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist