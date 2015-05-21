Isabelle Aubret (born 27 July 1938) is a French singer.

Born as Thérèse Coquerelle in Lille, France, she won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1962 representing France and singing "Un premier amour" ("A first love"), with music composed by Claude-Henri Vic and lyrics by Roland Stephane Valade. In 1968, she returned to the contest, again representing France, finishing third, and singing "La source" (The Spring) with music by Daniel Faure and lyrics by Henri Dijan, and Guy Bonnet.

Aubret was a participant in the French national heats for Eurovision in other years. Her first attempt was in 1961 with the song "Le gars de n'importe où". She was awarded second place. Another runner-up spot came Aubret's way in 1970 when she teamed up with Daniel Bératta for the song "Olivier, Olivia". She was not as successful with her 1976 effort, "Je te connais déjà" which finished sixth out of seven songs in the second semi-final. Her final challenge for Eurovision was in 1983 with the patriotic "France, France" which took her to third place.