Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p036csc8.jpg
1743
The Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra (Gewandhausorchester; also previously known in German as the Gewandhausorchester Leipzig) is a German symphony orchestra based in Leipzig, Germany. The orchestra is named after the concert hall in which it is based, the Gewandhaus ("Garment House"). In addition to its concert duties, the orchestra also performs frequently in the Thomaskirche and as the official opera orchestra of the Leipzig Opera.
Mephisto Waltz No 2, S 111
Franz Liszt
Mephisto Waltz No 2, S 111
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Mephisto Waltz No 2, S 111
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 1 in D minor, Op 15
Johannes Brahms
Piano Concerto No 1 in D minor, Op 15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Piano Concerto No 1 in D minor, Op 15
Last played on
Egmont, Op 84 (Overture)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Egmont, Op 84 (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Egmont, Op 84 (Overture)
Last played on
A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture
Felix Mendelssohn
A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture
Last played on
Der Rosenkavalier (Act 3: Waltz sequence)
Richard Strauss
Der Rosenkavalier (Act 3: Waltz sequence)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Der Rosenkavalier (Act 3: Waltz sequence)
Last played on
Jauchzet, frohlocket! (Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Jauchzet, frohlocket! (Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Jauchzet, frohlocket! (Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248)
Last played on
Herr, wenn die stolzen Feinde schnauben
Johann Sebastian Bach
Herr, wenn die stolzen Feinde schnauben
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Herr, wenn die stolzen Feinde schnauben
Last played on
Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64: III. Allegro non troppo - Allegro molto vivace
Felix Mendelssohn
Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64: III. Allegro non troppo - Allegro molto vivace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64: III. Allegro non troppo - Allegro molto vivace
Last played on
Symphony No. 7 in E major (3rd mvt, Scherzo)
Anton Bruckner
Symphony No. 7 in E major (3rd mvt, Scherzo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Symphony No. 7 in E major (3rd mvt, Scherzo)
Last played on
4 Letzte Lieder for voice and orchestra (AV.150), no.3; Beim Schlafengehen
Richard Strauss
4 Letzte Lieder for voice and orchestra (AV.150), no.3; Beim Schlafengehen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
4 Letzte Lieder for voice and orchestra (AV.150), no.3; Beim Schlafengehen
Last played on
Hungarian Dance No.1 in G minor
Johannes Brahms
Hungarian Dance No.1 in G minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Hungarian Dance No.1 in G minor
Last played on
Scherzo (Symphony No 4 in E flat major - 1878 version, ed Nowak)
Anton Bruckner
Scherzo (Symphony No 4 in E flat major - 1878 version, ed Nowak)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Scherzo (Symphony No 4 in E flat major - 1878 version, ed Nowak)
Last played on
Die Jagd (Overture)
Johann Adam Hiller
Die Jagd (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk06.jpglink
Die Jagd (Overture)
Last played on
Symphony No.4 - Scherzo
Anton Bruckner
Symphony No.4 - Scherzo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Symphony No.4 - Scherzo
Last played on
Hungarian Dance No.10
Johannes Brahms
Hungarian Dance No.10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Hungarian Dance No.10
Last played on
Symphony No 4 in E flat, 'Romantic' (3rd mvt)
Anton Bruckner
Symphony No 4 in E flat, 'Romantic' (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Symphony No 4 in E flat, 'Romantic' (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Beim Schlafengehen (Four Last Songs)
Richard Strauss
Beim Schlafengehen (Four Last Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Beim Schlafengehen (Four Last Songs)
Last played on
Genoveva, Op 81 (Overture)
Robert Schumann
Genoveva, Op 81 (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Genoveva, Op 81 (Overture)
Last played on
The Creatures of Prometheus, Op 43 (Overture)
Ludwig van Beethoven
The Creatures of Prometheus, Op 43 (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
The Creatures of Prometheus, Op 43 (Overture)
Last played on
Violin Concerto in D major, Op.77 (3rd mvt)
Johannes Brahms
Violin Concerto in D major, Op.77 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Violin Concerto in D major, Op.77 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Piano Concerto in F major
George Gershwin
Piano Concerto in F major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Piano Concerto in F major
Last played on
Scherzo (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op 61)
Felix Mendelssohn
Scherzo (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op 61)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Scherzo (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op 61)
Last played on
Coriolan - overture Op.62
Ludwig van Beethoven
Coriolan - overture Op.62
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Coriolan - overture Op.62
Last played on
September (Four Last Songs)
Richard Strauss
September (Four Last Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
September (Four Last Songs)
Last played on
Mass in F major
Johann Sebastian Bach
Mass in F major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Mass in F major
Gib unsern Fürsten und aller Obrichkeit
Heinrich Schütz
Gib unsern Fürsten und aller Obrichkeit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br15v.jpglink
Gib unsern Fürsten und aller Obrichkeit
Verleih uns Frieden gnädiglich
Heinrich Schütz
Verleih uns Frieden gnädiglich
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br15v.jpglink
Verleih uns Frieden gnädiglich
Selig sind die Toten
Heinrich Schütz
Selig sind die Toten
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br15v.jpglink
Selig sind die Toten
Herr Gott, dich loben wir (Te Deum)
Johann Hermann Schein
Herr Gott, dich loben wir (Te Deum)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036csc8.jpglink
Herr Gott, dich loben wir (Te Deum)
Symphony No 3 in F major, Op 90 (3rd mvt)
Johannes Brahms
Symphony No 3 in F major, Op 90 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Symphony No 3 in F major, Op 90 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Ruy Blas, Op 95
Felix Mendelssohn
Ruy Blas, Op 95
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Ruy Blas, Op 95
Last played on
Bruch: Violin Concerto No.1 in G minor, Op.26: II. Adagio
Max Bruch
Bruch: Violin Concerto No.1 in G minor, Op.26: II. Adagio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrk.jpglink
Bruch: Violin Concerto No.1 in G minor, Op.26: II. Adagio
Last played on
Genoveva (Overture)
Robert Schumann
Genoveva (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Genoveva (Overture)
Last played on
Tragic Overture, Op.81
Johannes Brahms
Tragic Overture, Op.81
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Tragic Overture, Op.81
Last played on
Rhapsody in Blue
George Gershwin
Rhapsody in Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Rhapsody in Blue
Last played on
Romance in F major for viola and orchestra, Op 85
Max Bruch
Romance in F major for viola and orchestra, Op 85
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrk.jpglink
Romance in F major for viola and orchestra, Op 85
Last played on
Tannhauser: Overture
Richard Wagner
Tannhauser: Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Tannhauser: Overture
Last played on
Academic Festival Overture
Johannes Brahms
Academic Festival Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Academic Festival Overture
Last played on
Violin Concerto in E minor, Op 64 (3rd mvt)
Felix Mendelssohn
Violin Concerto in E minor, Op 64 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Violin Concerto in E minor, Op 64 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Proms 2016: Prom 59
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex65v2
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-29T07:20:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx01n.jpg
29
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2014: Prom 75: Beethoven – Symphony No. 9
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg46q9
Royal Albert Hall
2014-09-12T07:20:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p026m1rb.jpg
12
Sep
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 75: Beethoven – Symphony No. 9
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2014: Prom 73: Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e88n3d
Royal Albert Hall
2014-09-11T07:20:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p026sgn8.jpg
11
Sep
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 73: Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2012: Prom 69: Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra – Messiaen & Mahler
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqrq9r
Royal Albert Hall
2012-09-02T07:20:11
2
Sep
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 69: Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra – Messiaen & Mahler
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2012: Prom 67: Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra – Mendelssohn
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb5xj5
Royal Albert Hall
2012-09-01T07:20:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00y48yx.jpg
1
Sep
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 67: Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra – Mendelssohn
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist