Male BondingDalston. Formed 2007
Male Bonding
2007
Male Bonding Biography (Wikipedia)
Male Bonding is an English indie/noise rock band. The group released their debut album, Nothing Hurts, on 11 May 2010.
Male Bonding Tracks
Weird Feelings
Male Bonding
Weird Feelings
Weird Feelings
Worst To Come [featuring Vivian Girls]
Male Bonding
Worst To Come [featuring Vivian Girls]
Worst To Come [featuring Vivian Girls]
Aneurysm
Male Bonding
Aneurysm
Aneurysm
What's That Scene?
Male Bonding
What's That Scene?
What's That Scene?
Years Not Long
Male Bonding
Years Not Long
Years Not Long
Tame The Sun
Male Bonding
Tame The Sun
Tame The Sun
Session Track
Male Bonding
Session Track
Session Track
Dig You Out
Male Bonding
Dig You Out
Dig You Out
Before It's Gone
Male Bonding
Before It's Gone
Before It's Gone
Bones
Male Bonding
Bones
Bones
Pirate Key
Male Bonding
Pirate Key
Pirate Key
Nothing Remains
Male Bonding
Nothing Remains
Nothing Remains
