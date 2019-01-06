Alexander MoyzesBorn 4 September 1906. Died 20 November 1984
Alexander Moyzes
1906-09-04
Alexander Moyzes Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Moyzes (4 September 1906 – 20 November 1984) was a Slovak 20th-century neoromantic composer.
Alexander Moyzes Tracks
Symphony No. 7, Op.50 iv) Finale Allegro Tempestoso
Symphony No.6, Op 44
Symphony No 3 in B flat Major (Op.18)
Symphony no. 7 Op.50
Violin Concerto Op.53
Concerto for piano and Orchestra [Largo; Toccata]
Jazz Sonata for Two Pianos, Op 14 (Allegro –Tempo di slow-fox)
