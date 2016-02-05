Tomás de Torrejón y VelascoBorn 23 December 1644. Died 23 April 1728
1644-12-23
Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco Sánchez (23 December 1644 – 23 April 1728) was a Spanish composer, musician and organist based in Peru, associated with the American Baroque.
Desvelado dueno mio
Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco
Desvelado dueno mio
Desvelado dueno mio
A este sol peregrino
Joel Cohen, Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco & The Boston Camerata
A este sol peregrino
A este sol peregrino
A éste Sol peregrino - Villancico
Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco
A éste Sol peregrino - Villancico
A éste Sol peregrino - Villancico
A este sol peregrino
Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco
A este sol peregrino
A este sol peregrino
