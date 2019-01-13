Tommy SmithScottish jazz saxophonist. Born 27 April 1967
Tommy Smith
1967-04-27
Tommy Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas William Ellis Smith OBE (born 27 April 1967) is a Scottish jazz saxophonist, composer, and educator.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tommy Smith Performances & Interviews
- Tommy Smith Quartet - Embodying The Lighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zdctq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zdctq.jpg2017-04-07T15:30:00.000ZExclusive live performance by Tommy Smith for Jazz Nights At The Quay.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04z4m8j
Tommy Smith Quartet - Embodying The Light
- Tommy Smith | My Musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cpnt7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cpnt7.jpg2016-10-21T08:39:00.000ZTommy Smith chooses Harmonielehre by John Adams as his My Music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04cpntq
Tommy Smith | My Music
- Tommy Smith chats with Alhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040hrsw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040hrsw.jpg2016-07-05T13:46:00.000ZTommy Smith chats to Al about the music scene in Glasgow and his shakuhachi...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040hxq1
Tommy Smith chats with Al
Tommy Smith Tracks
Naima
Tommy Smith
Naima
Naima
Rhapsody In Blue (Second Section)
Scottish National Jazz Orchestra
Rhapsody In Blue (Second Section)
Rhapsody In Blue (Second Section)
You Must Believe In Spring
Tommy Smith
You Must Believe In Spring
You Must Believe In Spring
Vocalise
Sergei Rachmaninov
Vocalise
Vocalise
Duke Ellington Medley
Duke Ellington
Duke Ellington Medley
Duke Ellington Medley
Children's songs for piano
Chick Corea
Children's songs for piano
Children's songs for piano
Vocalise (Op.34`14), arr. for misc. forces
Sergei Rachmaninov
Vocalise (Op.34`14), arr. for misc. forces
Vocalise (Op.34`14), arr. for misc. forces
Jacobite for saxophone and orchestra
Tommy Smith
Jacobite for saxophone and orchestra
Jacobite for saxophone and orchestra
You've Changed
Tommy Smith
You've Changed
You've Changed
Torah
Tommy Smith
Torah
Torah
Naima
Tommy Smith
Naima
Naima
Splatch
Tommy Smith
Splatch
Splatch
Giant Steps
Tommy Smith
Giant Steps
Giant Steps
Infant Eyes
Tommy Smith
Infant Eyes
Infant Eyes
Yes and No
Tommy Smith
Yes and No
Yes and No
Duke Ellington's Sound Of Love
Scottish National Jazz Orchestra
Duke Ellington's Sound Of Love
Duke Ellington's Sound Of Love
Cause And Effect
Tommy Smith
Cause And Effect
Cause And Effect
Karabach
Martyn Bennett
Karabach
Karabach
You Must Believe in Spring
Tommy Smith
You Must Believe in Spring
You Must Believe in Spring
Wild Cat
Tommy Smith
Wild Cat
Wild Cat
The Single Petal Of A Rose
Tommy Smith
The Single Petal Of A Rose
The Single Petal Of A Rose
Star Eyes
Tommy Smith
Star Eyes
Star Eyes
Summer Knows
Tommy Smith
Summer Knows
Summer Knows
I Want To Be Happy
Tommy Smith
I Want To Be Happy
I Want To Be Happy
Gymnopedie
Tommy Smith
Gymnopedie
Gymnopedie
Dear Lord (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
Tommy Smith
Dear Lord (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
Rhapsody In Blue
Scottish National Jazz Orchestra
Rhapsody In Blue
Rhapsody In Blue
Vocalise, Op 34 No 14
Sergei Rachmaninov
Vocalise, Op 34 No 14
Vocalise, Op 34 No 14
Numbers
Euroradio Jazz Orchestra & Tommy Smith
Numbers
Numbers
A Single Petal Of A Rose
Euroradio Jazz Orchestra, Pete Johnstone & Tommy Smith
A Single Petal Of A Rose
A Single Petal Of A Rose
Black And Tan Fantasy
Scottish National Jazz Orchestra
Black And Tan Fantasy
Black And Tan Fantasy
Part 1
Tommy Smith
Part 1
Part 1
My Song
Tommy Smith
My Song
My Song
Ulrikas Dans
Tommy Smith
Ulrikas Dans
Ulrikas Dans
Jacobite (iii. 1745)
Tommy Smith
Jacobite (iii. 1745)
Jacobite (iii. 1745)
You've Changed
Tommy Smith
You've Changed
You've Changed
Vocalise, Op 34 No 14
Tommy Smith
Vocalise, Op 34 No 14
Vocalise, Op 34 No 14
An Tobar
Tommy Smith
An Tobar
An Tobar
Upcoming Events
1
Mar
2019
Tommy Smith, Brian Kellock
Sports Club, Leeds, UK
25
Mar
2019
Tommy Smith, Brian Kellock
Perth Theatre, Dundee, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Perth, Scone Palace
2018-05-25T08:04:41
25
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Perth, Scone Palace
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2015-16: Christmas with Gershwin & Ellington
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2015-12-11T08:04:41
11
Dec
2015
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2015-16: Christmas with Gershwin & Ellington
14:00
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
Proms 2007: Prom 35 - From Bards to Blues - A celebration of the Eightieth Birthdays of John Dankworth and Cleo Laine
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-08T08:04:41
8
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 35 - From Bards to Blues - A celebration of the Eightieth Birthdays of John Dankworth and Cleo Laine
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
2001-07-29T08:04:41
29
Jul
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
