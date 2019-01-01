VektorUS thrash metal band. Formed 2002
Vektor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c5119d8a-ffee-48bc-99c3-f323bdf16d82
Vektor Biography (Wikipedia)
Vektor is an American thrash metal band from Tempe, Arizona (and based in Philadelphia since 2012). The band was formed under the name Locrian around June 2003, but changed their name to Vektor in 2004.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vektor Tracks
Sort by
Similar Artists
Back to artist