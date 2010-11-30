Killing the DreamFormed 2002. Disbanded 2011
Killing the Dream
2002
Killing the Dream Biography (Wikipedia)
Killing the Dream was an American hardcore punk band from Sacramento that formed in 2002 and broke up in 2011. The group signed to Deathwish Inc. in 2004, and released three studio albums through the label: In Place Apart (2005), Fractures (2008) and Lucky Me (2010).
