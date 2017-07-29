Cut Ribbons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br689.jpg
2009-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c50cab4a-0de2-47be-8933-965de62a9975
Cut Ribbons Performances & Interviews
- Cut Ribbons - BBC Maida Vale Studios - 'We Want to Watch Something We Love Burn'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03f9syh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03f9syh.jpg2016-01-18T12:52:00.000ZSession recording from the legendary studios. Recordiadau sesiwn o stiwdios hanesyddol.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03fv6kd
Cut Ribbons - BBC Maida Vale Studios - 'We Want to Watch Something We Love Burn'
- Cut Ribbons - BBC Maida Vale Studios - 'I'm a Wretch'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03f9stz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03f9stz.jpg2016-01-18T12:49:00.000ZSession recording from the legendary studios. Recordiadau sesiwn o stiwdios hanesyddol.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03fv6fg
Cut Ribbons - BBC Maida Vale Studios - 'I'm a Wretch'
- Cut Ribbons - Clouds @ X Music Festival Cardiffhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wl3cb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wl3cb.jpg2015-07-08T12:56:00.000ZThe band perform latest single 'Clouds' during their X Festival Cardiff set.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02wl3mt
Cut Ribbons - Clouds @ X Music Festival Cardiff
Cut Ribbons Tracks
Sort by
White Horses
Cut Ribbons
White Horses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br689.jpglink
White Horses
Last played on
We Want To Watch Something We Loved Burn
Cut Ribbons
We Want To Watch Something We Loved Burn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030kskh.jpglink
We Want To Watch Something We Loved Burn
Last played on
I'm a Wretch
Cut Ribbons
I'm a Wretch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br689.jpglink
I'm a Wretch
Last played on
Helen of Troy (Live)
Cut Ribbons
Helen of Troy (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br689.jpglink
Helen of Troy (Live)
Last played on
Yn Y Glaw (Stwidio Gefn)
Cut Ribbons
Yn Y Glaw (Stwidio Gefn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br689.jpglink
Yn Y Glaw (Stwidio Gefn)
Last played on
Helen of Troy
Cut Ribbons
Helen of Troy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br689.jpglink
Helen of Troy
Last played on
Walking On Wires
Cut Ribbons
Walking On Wires
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br689.jpglink
Walking On Wires
Last played on
Clouds
Cut Ribbons
Clouds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br689.jpglink
Clouds
Last played on
We Want To Watch Something We Love Burn ( Live At Maida Vale For Horizons )
Cut Ribbons
We Want To Watch Something We Love Burn ( Live At Maida Vale For Horizons )
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br689.jpglink
We Want to Watch Something We Love Burn (Maida Vale, Jan 2016)
Cut Ribbons
We Want to Watch Something We Love Burn (Maida Vale, Jan 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br689.jpglink
We Want To Watch Something...
Cut Ribbons
We Want To Watch Something...
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br689.jpglink
Cerdded ar Wifrau
Cut Ribbons
Cerdded ar Wifrau
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br689.jpglink
Cerdded ar Wifrau
Last played on
Its Not Unusual
Cut Ribbons
Its Not Unusual
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br689.jpglink
Its Not Unusual
Last played on
In the Rain
Cut Ribbons
In the Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br689.jpglink
In the Rain
Last played on
Clouds Playlist
Cut Ribbons
Clouds Playlist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br689.jpglink
Clouds Playlist
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Horizons: Truck 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9rrzc
Truck Festival, Oxon
2016-07-15T07:12:26
15
Jul
2016
Horizons: Truck 2016
Truck Festival, Oxon
Horizons: Welsh Music Showcase at The Lexington
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e46c8g
The Lexington, London
2015-12-07T07:12:26
7
Dec
2015
Horizons: Welsh Music Showcase at The Lexington
The Lexington, London
Horizons: Sŵn Festival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er6c8g
Sŵn Festival
2015-11-07T07:12:26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02p6s58.jpg
7
Nov
2015
Horizons: Sŵn Festival
13:00
Sŵn Festival
Horizons: Festival No. 6
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep3j5v
Festival No. 6, Portmeirion
2015-09-04T07:12:26
4
Sep
2015
Horizons: Festival No. 6
Festival No. 6, Portmeirion
Horizons: The National Eisteddfod of Wales 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e56c8g
Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Cymru
2015-08-01T07:12:26
1
Aug
2015
Horizons: The National Eisteddfod of Wales 2015
10:00
Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Cymru
Cut Ribbons Links
Back to artist