Michal PavlíčekBorn 14 February 1956
Michal Pavlíček
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956-02-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c50b27a9-c691-4051-baa7-a4b47ab025bb
Michal Pavlíček Biography (Wikipedia)
Michal Pavlíček (born 14 February 1956) is a Czech guitarist, musical composer, singer and lyricist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michal Pavlíček Tracks
Sort by
Michal Pavlíček Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist