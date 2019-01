Les Savy Fav ( lay SAH-vee FAHV) is a New York City indie rock band. Their style is influenced by art punk and post-hardcore. The group is known for the stage presence of lead singer Tim Harrington. The band is signed to Frenchkiss Records, which is owned by the band's bassist, Syd Butler.

