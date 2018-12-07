Les Savy FavFormed 1995
Les Savy Fav
1995
Les Savy Fav Biography (Wikipedia)
Les Savy Fav ( lay SAH-vee FAHV) is a New York City indie rock band. Their style is influenced by art punk and post-hardcore. The group is known for the stage presence of lead singer Tim Harrington. The band is signed to Frenchkiss Records, which is owned by the band's bassist, Syd Butler.
Les Savy Fav Tracks
What Would Wolves Do
Patty Lee
The Year Before The Year 2000
Yawn Yawn Yawn
Sleepless In Silverlake
The Sweat Descends
The Equestrian
Let's Get Out Of Here
High And Unhinged
Raging In The Playground
