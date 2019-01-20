Lonny PriceBorn 9 March 1959
Lonny Price
Lonny Price Biography (Wikipedia)
Lonny Price (born March 9, 1959) is an American director, actor, and writer, primarily in theatre. He is perhaps best known for his creation of the role of Charley Kringas in the Broadway musical Merrily We Roll Along and for his New York directing work including Sunset Boulevard, Sweeney Todd, Company, and Sondheim! The Birthday Concert.
