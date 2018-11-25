Perfume Genius
Perfume Genius Biography (Wikipedia)
Mike Hadreas (born September 25, 1981), better known by his stage name Perfume Genius, is a Seattle-based solo artist.
Perfume Genius Performances & Interviews
Perfume Genius Tracks
Queen
Perfume Genius
Queen
Queen
Last played on
Slip Away
Perfume Genius
Slip Away
Slip Away
Last played on
Choir
Perfume Genius
Choir
Choir
Last played on
Slip Away (Mura Masa Remix)
Perfume Genius
Slip Away (Mura Masa Remix)
Slip Away (Mura Masa Remix)
Last played on
Learning
Perfume Genius
Learning
Learning
Last played on
Alan
Perfume Genius
Alan
Alan
Last played on
Die 4 You
Perfume Genius
Die 4 You
Die 4 You
Last played on
Hood
Perfume Genius
Hood
Hood
Last played on
Otherside
Perfume Genius
Otherside
Otherside
Last played on
I Decline
Perfume Genius
I Decline
I Decline
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-28T05:35:29
28
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Perfume Genius Links
Similar Artists
