Samite is the stage name for African musician Samite Mulondo. Originally from Uganda, Samite now lives in Tully, New York. He plays the flute and kalimba, a type of thumb piano. Samite is currently married to Sandra Mulondo.

Samite is also a co-founder of Musicians for World Harmony, a nonprofit organization that introduces music to African orphans. Samite co-founded the charity with his late wife, Joan. Samite also gives talks about his experience as a political refugee.

His seventh album, Embalasasa, was released in 2005 by Triloka Records.