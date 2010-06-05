SamiteUgandan musician Samite Mulondo
Samite Biography (Wikipedia)
Samite is the stage name for African musician Samite Mulondo. Originally from Uganda, Samite now lives in Tully, New York. He plays the flute and kalimba, a type of thumb piano. Samite is currently married to Sandra Mulondo.
Samite is also a co-founder of Musicians for World Harmony, a nonprofit organization that introduces music to African orphans. Samite co-founded the charity with his late wife, Joan. Samite also gives talks about his experience as a political refugee.
His seventh album, Embalasasa, was released in 2005 by Triloka Records.
