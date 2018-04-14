Carl Hall (died September 1999, New York City, New York, USA) was an African-American singer, actor, and musical arranger. He was a member of Raymond Rasberry's acclaimed gospel group, "The Rasberry Singers", recording on the American Savoy Records label. He performed in theatre for three decades, beginning with Tambourines to Glory in 1963.

Hall also recorded a series of soul music singles in the 1960s and 1970s, starting with an unsuccessful period on Mercury Records, where one of his producers was Quincy Jones. He then joined forces with leading New York R&B producer, Jerry Ragovoy to cut the now much sought-after tracks, "You don't know nothing about love" / "Mean it baby" (1967) and "I don't want to be your used to be" / "The dam busted" for the Warner Brothers subsidiary label, Loma Records, using a strong gospel-inspired style. Ragovoy also produced another single on Atlantic in 1972 and then the following year, a now in-demand track called "What About You" on Columbia. He co-wrote and co-produced his final single for small NYC label, Martru in 1987.