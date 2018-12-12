Araatan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c4fa7486-8b6b-46d1-b436-dbc6df6f5165
Araatan Tracks
Sort by
Effervesce
Araatan
Effervesce
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Effervesce
Last played on
Dance
Araatan
Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance
Last played on
Teeter-Totter
Nömak
Teeter-Totter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04scbrb.jpglink
Teeter-Totter
Last played on
Back to artist