Reg KingBorn 5 February 1945. Died 8 October 2010
Reg King
1945-02-05
Reg King Biography (Wikipedia)
Reg King (5 February 1945, Paddington, West London – 8 October 2010, Belvedere, Kent) was an English singer and songwriter, most famous for being the solo and lead singer with The Boys and The Action. He died of cancer, aged 65, in October 2010.
