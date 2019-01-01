Havok is an American thrash metal band from Denver, Colorado. Formed in 2004, their members currently consist of David Sanchez (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Pete Webber (drums), Reece Scruggs (lead guitar), and Nick Schendzielos (bass). To date, Havok has released four studio albums: Burn (2009), Time Is Up (2011), Unnatural Selection (2013) and Conformicide (2017).