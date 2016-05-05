Ruth Laredo (November 20, 1937 – May 25, 2005) was an American classical pianist.

She became known in the 1970s in particular for her premiere recordings of the 10 sonatas of Scriabin and the complete solo piano works of Rachmaninoff, for her Ravel recordings and in the last ​16 1⁄2 years before her death for her series in the Metropolitan Museum of Art “Concerts with Commentary”. She was often referred to as “America's First Lady of the Piano”.