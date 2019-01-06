Ray MooreBritish broadcaster. Born 2 January 1942. Died 11 January 1989
Ray Moore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1942-01-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c4f24173-fb4b-4d97-9b86-a27fcd86b321
Ray Moore Biography (Wikipedia)
Raymond (Ray) Moore (2 January 1942 – 11 January 1989) was a British broadcaster who was best known for hosting the early morning show on BBC Radio 2 between 1980 and 1988.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ray Moore Tracks
Sort by
The Bog Eyed Jog
Ray Moore
The Bog Eyed Jog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bog Eyed Jog
Last played on
My Father Had A Rabbit
Ray Moore
My Father Had A Rabbit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Father Had A Rabbit
Last played on
Ray Moore Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist