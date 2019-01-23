The AliensScottish band. Formed 2005
The Aliens
2005
The Aliens Biography (Wikipedia)
The Aliens were a Scottish band consisting of former Beta Band members Gordon Anderson (aka Lone Pigeon, lead vocals, guitar), John Maclean (keyboards, backing vocals) and Robin Jones (drums, backing vocals). They have two albums, two EP's and a number of singles. Their debut album, Astronomy for Dogs charted at #46 in the UK Album Chart in 2007.
The Aliens Tracks
The Happy Song
The Happy Song
Magic Man
Magic Man
Robot Man
Robot Man
Setting Sun
Setting Sun
I Am The Unknown
I Am The Unknown
boats
boats
Magic Man (Radio Edit)
Magic Man (Radio Edit)
Tomorrow
Tomorrow
Magic Man (6 Music Session, 20 Oct 2008)
Magic Man (6 Music Session, 20 Oct 2008)
Happy Song
Happy Song
Rox
Rox
Sunlamp Show
Sunlamp Show
The Aliens Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Cian Ciarán: Psych-pop to contemporary classical music
-
On the Record: Kenny Anderson - Bats In The Attic
-
“Brighton calls every mod at some point in their life” – Steve Mason
-
Kenny Anderson | My Music
-
Steve Lamacq interviews Super Furry Animals at 6 Music Live 2016
-
‘It’s was the first time food was involved with recording’ - Gruff Rhys
-
Steve Mason on 'Alien Stadium'
-
Steve Mason: "For the first time I can say I'm genuinely happy"
-
Lisa Gwilym gyda'r Super Furry Animals
-
Gwyn Eiddior a'r Super Furry Animals!
Back to artist