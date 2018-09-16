Laura Jurd is a London-based, award-winning trumpet player and composer. An active improviser playing regularly in the UK and more recently in Europe, Laura specialises in writing for hand-picked musicians in her own projects and ensembles. Her band have performed at European Jazz Festivals such as the Internationale Jazzfestival Münster in Germany and 12 Points Festival in Dublin. Later this year they will be appearing for the first time in Toulouse and performing at the Berlin Jazz Festival. Laura recently received the 2015 Parliamentary Jazz Award for 'Instrumentalist of the Year' and in the past has been shortlisted for a BASCA British Composer Award, received the Dankworth Prize for Jazz Composition and Worshipful Company of Musician's Young Jazz Musician of the Year award.

As a composer Laura has been commissioned by the likes of the EFG London Jazz Festival and BBC Radio 3 and recently completed a commission for youth orchestra and brass band for Hampshire Music Service. Having received critical acclaim from the national press and music publications for her debut album 'Landing Ground' released in 2012 (featuring the Ligeti Quartet), Laura has gone on to release her second album 'Human Spirit' featuring vocalist Lauren Kinsella. This music was toured across the UK as part of a 12 date tour supported by the Arts Council England. She is also a member of art-rock/improv band, Blue-Eyed Hawk on Edition records and founder of London-based group of musicians and record label Chaos Collective. Laura is also a passionate educator regularly working with the National Youth Jazz Collective amongst other organistaions. She has also led classes and workshops at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music Dance and Leeds College of Music.